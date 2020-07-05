Jul 5, 2020
After rumors of White Supremacist group plotting to shoot Black Americans circulated the internet days before this years July 4th weekend caused concerns. Many armed Black Americans like the NFAC (Not Fucking Around Coalition) refused to be terrorized and many called for the Black Community to arm themselves. Amid the nationwide protests, the rhetoric coming from the United States president, the climate of the countries racial division only seems to be rising. This is a prime example of where the country may be going if a significant change is not made in America. In 1915, the KKK was brought back on that mountain with a burning cross and advocates of the carvings were card-carrying members of the hate group. After the mountain was complete, “a ‘neo-Confederate theme park’ emerged around the site, including a plantation house, a “Gone With the Wind” museum, according to a report from the Atlanta History Center, Since then, KKK members have gathered at Stone Mountain annually to hold rallies.
One thought on “NFAC Black Armed Militia marches to KKK Monument in Stone Mountain, Georgia”
Aaaand? What happened after this BS? Their site has no additional footage of them going up to the big house…Hmmm.
More BS Fake militias, lots of great pics and selfies though……. No different than the ones with whitey in them…. Everybody playing dress up and these wanna be Black Panther mthrfkrs are all the same.
Its when the real war starts, All of these Militias will high tail…..and wait for a winning faction to arise to join and claim they are heroes…
Oh and by the way, Black Militia NFAC whatever, have you done the math? If their erupts an engineered race war by the Kike masters your are serving as well, you’allz aint gonna come out to good, just and fyi on that.. Everyone is being played……!!!!
Join and fight for the Bill of rights that frees all of us together…..any other fight or agenda is false and meant to enslave..Fkn PERIOD…!!!!
DTTNWO eternal