NFL all in with toxic identity politics, will play separate ‘black national anthem’ before Week 1 games

Biz Pac Reveiw

The NFL will play the “black national anthem” before all Week 1 games of the 2020-2021 season as the National Football League continues caving to race-baiting, leftist mobs.

Most Americans never even knew that a “black national anthem” existed since black and white civil-rights activists fought for decades to end racial segregation.

However, since segregation is a goal of the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, the “black national anthem” will be played before the Star-Spangled Banner at all Week 1 NFL games.

A gospel song called “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is considered the black national anthem, Fox News reported. In the NFL’s season opener on Sept. 10, the Houston Texans will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

This latest appeasement stunt is part of the NFL’s campaign to bend the knee to leftist mobs. It started in June, when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed support for the anti-white, anti-police Black Lives Matter movement.

Reminder: Black Lives Matter wants to abolish the police. This is what the NFL now vocally supports.

