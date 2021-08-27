NFL QB Kirk Cousins Stands His Ground on Vaccine Refusal After Meeting with Public Health Expert

NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins is refusing to budge on his skepticism with regards to the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, even after he sat down with a so-called public health expert.

Cousins met with epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, and the Minnesota Vikings star was asked by a reporter if his opinion had changed in the aftermath of the visit. He made it clear that he had not changed his stance.

“It was a great meeting. It was informative. And it was what it was,” Cousins said.

Cousins has taken heat from the liberal media for refusing to surrender to the jab. He was even forced to miss practice recently because of alleged exposure to the virus even though he never tested positive for it.

“It was disappointing to miss practice,” Cousins said in Thursday’s press conference. “In my entire college and pro career, I have not missed four practices, so to miss four practices in one week and not have COVID was frustrating, disappointing.”

“You test positive for the virus, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can’t play in a game,” he added. “You can’t play in a game with COVID regardless of your vaccination status, so the key will be not being in close contact. That will be the focus and we have to be very vigilant to make sure that does not happen.”

Big League Politics reported on how pro-freedom protesters gathered to protest a hospital system that cut ties with Cousins because he refused to submit to the mandatory vaccine:

“Enthusiastic boosters of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, a principled Coronavirus vaccine refuser, demonstrated outside of his hometown Holland, Michigan’s Holland Hospital Thursday to rebuke the hospital for cancelling Cousins as a celebrity endorser. Cousins is staunchly opposed to the vaccine. So far he is still eligible to play in the National Football League, while Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is also enraging the media by holding out on the vaccine. American Freedom lovers are showing that they have Cousins’ back.

The protests outside hospitals have been spreading all week, galvanized by the success of more than 200 protesters including health workers who railed against the vaccine mandate outside Baylor University hospital this past Saturday and the reportedly “hundreds” of health workers who protested recently in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Thursday, there were over 200 protesters outside St. Cloud Hospital in Minnesota making their voices heard for “Medical Freedom” against vaccine-mandate tyranny. The previous day, numerous nurses protested Advocate Sherman Hospital of Elgin, Illinois and likeminded health workers protested in Louisville, Kentucky, holding signs with the now-familiar refrain “My Body, My Choice,” a rallying cry of the pro-abortion movement that anti-vaccine mandate protesters have re-appropriated for their own medical freedom activism.

As Big League Politics reported, doctors, nurses and freedom-loving human beings protested vaccine mandates in the United States Monday, demonstrating in New York and California as Freedom sentiment sweeps the world.“

Cousins, a devout Christian, is showing strength under immense pressure to exercise his medical freedom. Others should follow in his footsteps.

