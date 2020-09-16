NFL Team Requires Players and Staff to Wear Electronic Tags That Record Who They Meet and Alert Social Distancing Violations

Activist Post – by BN Frank

New technology is being used to protect professional athletes from COVID-19. This includes at least one NFL team requiring players and staff to wear electronic “SafeZone” tags as seen in the video below.

From NBC News:

Inside look at an NFL team’s new reality amid pandemic (Part 2) The Cleveland Browns are relying on cutting-edge technology to help keep players safe amid the coronavirus pandemic: ultraviolet lights and helmets fitted with plastic shields.

The problem with testing athletes (and everybody else) seems to be that tests aren’t always accurate.

In regard to the electronic “SafeZone” tags, they emit electromagnetic radiation (aka “Electrosmog”) and exposure can cause symptoms and illnesses some of which can be as serious if not more serious than COVID-19. Too bad that’s not being considered as well.

