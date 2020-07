Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS over “anti-Semitic” comments

CBS News

Los Angeles — Nick Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the company said.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said.

The company’s move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias. The podcast reportedly was filmed last year and aired two weeks ago.

“We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” ViacomCBS said.

Read the rest here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nick-cannon-dropped-viacomcbs-anti-semitic-comments-podcast/