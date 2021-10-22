NIH Corrects False Statements by Directors Collins and Fauci – the NIH Did Fund Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan – Fauci Lied Under Oath

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci both claimed that the NIH had not funded the gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Today we found out they lied.

Dr. Fauci, the Director of NIAID, was under oath when speaking with Senator Rand Paul. He denied that the NIH funded the gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Today the NIH provided a document to the US House of Representatives that claims that the NIH did fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

NIH corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan. NIH states that EcoHealth Alliance violated Terms and Conditions of NIH grant AI110964. pic.twitter.com/cFOtJlRoWl — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

It looks like doctors Fauci and Collins are caught and are in trouble.

