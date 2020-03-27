NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Laughs in Concerned Gun Owner’s Face

An unidentified citizen called out New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) for availing himself of armed protection even as he issued a coronavirus lockdown order that resulted in the suspension of gun sales in the state.
The citizen said, “Your executive actions closed down gun stores, saying they’re ‘non-essential.’ The poorest minorities living in the most dangerous cities with the highest crime rates now have absolutely no way of buying a firearm. I’ve lived in Newark, so I understand this first hand.”
He asked, “If less guns reduce crime, will you give up your personal bodyguards?”
The governor replied by intimating that he and the citizen had a philosophical difference in the role guns play, with the governor believing “a safer society has fewer guns, not more guns. And the guns that do exist are in the hands of the right people — particularly trained members of law enforcement.”
The governor then giggled, referenced an armed law enforcement member next to him, and said, “It is what it is.”
View this post on Instagram
A gun owner asked NJ @GovMurphy about his order to stop firearm transfers. He asked @GovMurphy if he will get rid of his armed guards too. @GovMurphy laughed in his face. @GovMurphy said he hadn't received one complaint. Send your message to this freedom-hating governor ➡️ @GovMurphy.
On March 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported that the Second Amendment Foundation was suing Murphy over the order that resulted in the closure of gun stores statewide. Because of that same order, Patrick Callahan, State Director of Emergency Management, announced that the state’s background check system would be shut down as well, thereby guaranteeing no more gun sales in the state at this time.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/26/nj-gov-phil-murphy-laughs-gun-owners-face/
2 thoughts on “NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Laughs in Concerned Gun Owner’s Face”
“The governor replied by intimating that he and the citizen had a PHILOSOPHICAL difference in the role guns play, with the governor believing “a safer society has fewer guns,…
The LAW is absolute so keep your philosophies to yourself criminal.
And THAT is to your faces when they are questioned.
Imagine the hilarity that ensues when faced with a petition. That’s called contempt.