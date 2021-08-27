No bomb found near Arch after reported ‘suspicious package’ caused concern

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated – Police have given the all-clear signal after the Gateway Arch was closed and the area asked to shelter in place due to a “suspicious package” investigation Friday morning.

“The area is now safe. The investigation into the package revealed no bomb/dangerous devices,” police stated just after 9 a.m. “The area will reopen shortly if it hasn’t already.”

The Arch is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

Police released this statement Friday morning:

“Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officers received a call for a “Suspicious Package” near the Arch. We are requesting that everyone shelter in place and there is no evacuation order at this time. Several streets in the area are closed, including 4th/market and 1 Memorial Dr. Pedestrians and vehicles should avoid the area.”

The Arch announced it won’t open to the public until 10 a.m. due to “a developing situation.”

