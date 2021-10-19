No freedoms for the unvaccinated well into 2022 in Victoria





Real Rukshan

Oct 18, 2021

Premier Daniel Andrews today stated in no uncertain terms that unvaccinated Victorians will remain excluded from economic and social activities well into 2022.

Even if 90% of the Victorian community is vaccinated, the Premier will keep unvaccinated Victorians locked out of the community.

This is despite other States planning to open up to the entire community at high vaccination rates.

The Premier also indicated that double dosed Victorians may face similar hurdles when and if booster shots become required to access the vaccinated economy.