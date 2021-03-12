No jab, no date: why not being vaccinated could become the new dating deal-breaker

Many people, she suggests, who have direct experience of Covid-19 will have strong views on the vaccine.

Earlier this year, Hackett’s father Igor contracted the virus but recovered, while the father of a close friend passed away just before Christmas. “My friend’s father was in his mid-60s and healthy. There was no reason he should die. It was horrendous.”

Mudd, too, experienced loss during the pandemic. Recalling the death of her elderly auntie, Florence, she admits that she’d “find it hard to look someone in the face” if they underplayed the ferocity of the pandemic.

For many of us, this period has made clear how important family is in times of need. “I’m at the age where I’m starting to think about dating to settle down,” says Hackett. “I’d like my partner to be on the same page as me when vaccinating our child. Though I’m not eligible for the vaccine right now, as soon as we’re able, I’m going to to the vaccination centre and getting my jabs done. I’d end the relationship if he refused to do the same.”

Even for those in their early 20s, the last group to be vaccinated, the conversation around the topic is a rocky topic. For 27-year old Fred Asquith, a potential partner’s refusal to get vaccinated is a red flag.

“Would I date someone who is against the jab, or an anti-vaxxer in general? Absolutely not. It would highlight a huge divide between us and we’d likely not share values in a lot of other areas as a result,” he says. “I don’t need to have the exact same opinions as my date or partner, but I do think it’s important to share general values.”

Yet some singles are equally firm in their views, and are against the vaccine for now. “It’s my choice whether or not I get the vaccine,” says Mary Edwards* from Bristol. “I don’t know the ingredients in it. When I was given the flu jab at work I was sick for over a week and it didn’t do anything to prevent me getting the flu again.

“No one has the right to judge me for doing something that suits my body,” she adds. “I’m not protesting or making a big fuss about my views. But I think it’s unfair that people might be making assumptions about my personality because of a personal choice. I don’t see it happening, but if dating apps were to create a filter for vaccinated people, I will be really disappointed.”

Many others, including Joanna Hackett, think such a filter could be a good idea. “I’d worry about the level of honesty from catfishes [people who use fake profiles online],” she admits, “but I’d still be all for it.”

