No jab, no job? NEJM says everyone needs to be vaccinated for coronavirus in order to go to work

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

A new paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) attempts to make the case that people who refuse a future vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) should no longer be allowed to work and make a living.

In order to enforce compliance with potential vaccine mandates, the paper, entitled, “Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2,” states that “substantive penalties” need to be imposed, including loss of employment.

As opposed to fines or criminal penalties, suspension of employment is supposedly a “less coercive” way of achieving compliance, the paper contends, adding that “state mandates should not be structured as compulsory vaccination (absolute requirements): instead, noncompliance should incur a penalty.”

“Nevertheless, because of the infectiousness and dangerousness of the virus, relatively substantive penalties could be justified, including employment suspension or stay-at-home orders for persons in designated high-priority groups who refuse vaccination,” the paper goes on to state.

“Neither fines nor criminal penalties should be used, however; fines disadvantage the poor, and criminal penalties invite legal challenges on procedural due-process grounds. Both are bad public health policy for a Covid-19 vaccine because they may stoke distrust without improving uptake.”

This would seem to align with President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” initiative to unveil a fast-tracked vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of 2020. Trump has stated that this vaccine will not be mandatory, but perhaps he has a similar plan in mind as the one outlined in this paper to withdraw access to work as a “penalty” for refusing to “voluntarily” get jabbed.

Less than half of all Americans plan to get vaccinated for coronavirus, which has the medical deep state perturbed

The paper takes additional aim at vaccine refusers, which are said to include more than half of all Americans. Its authors lament the fact that most Americans want nothing to do with a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) jab, and are instead choosing to rely on their God-given immune systems to keep them healthy.

“As with social distancing orders, we can expect that the advent of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines will spark intense clashes of feeling about what people owe to one another in the fight against the pandemic,” the paper further reads.

“In contrast to earlier phases of the pandemic, though, we currently have some time on our side. Careful deliberation now about state vaccination policy can help ensure that we have a strategy when the breakthrough comes.”

The agenda seems to be as follows: scare people into fearing the virus so much that they willingly accept a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). If this does not work, then threaten to take away more of people’s freedoms and liberties, including the right to work, as an “incentive” to force compliance.

Almost nothing could be more draconian and anti-American, and yet this is what the medical overlords have planned for society if they can successfully persuade politicians and employers to cooperate. If the medical deep state can make the case that vaccines are the only way to overcome the plandemic, then much of society will willingly accept this new order as a way to return back to “normal,” or at least some semblance of normalcy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also on board, having declared that a vaccine “may ultimately be instrumental in controlling this worldwide pandemic.”

“COVID-19 is being used as an excuse to justify all kinds of Big Brother overreach as power-grabbing bureaucrats and scientists are not about to let this crisis go to waste,” notes Shane Trejo, writing for Big League Politics.

