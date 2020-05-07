Posted: May 7, 2020 Categories: Videos No Left v. Right, No Black v. White, Just Liberty v. Slavery, Lines Being Drawn, Time To Choose James Freeman May 6, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “No Left v. Right, No Black v. White, Just Liberty v. Slavery, Lines Being Drawn, Time To Choose”
This is the sound of a sheepdog type pig who doesn’t get what the Bill of Rights says. He’s only trying to save his former “spec ops veteran” self serving arse and then has the mf’g BALLS to refer to US as “my citizens”.
Too little, too late, my mf’g pig tyrant. Catch a bullet on your next tour of duty on OUR streets, treating US like the enemy and pissing on our legs while telling US it’s raining.
You violated your oath REPEATEDLY for decades and this “I am on your side” shite ain’t gonna save your neck from US.
“Get the families of the terrorists. Get their wives” djt
Other than that, he IS right! 🙂