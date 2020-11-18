No longer a conspiracy theory: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces COVID-19 pandemic an “opportunity” for the “great reset”

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

In a national announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed to Canadians the true purpose of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis: to bring about a “great reset,” also known as a new world order, in accordance with the World Economic Forum’s vision for the planet.

Despite claims by people who believe everything the television says to them that the idea of a “great reset” is mere conspiracy theory, Trudeau with his own effeminate mouth admitted publicly that the “coof” is little more than a globalist plandemic designed to enslave the world under a new global government.

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” Trudeau robotically stated in his address.

“This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts, to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change.”

Trudeau went on to disclose that the plan all along has been to advance Canada’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which his government describes as “a shared blueprint for partnership, peace and prosperity for all people and the planet, now and into the future.”

“Building back better means giving support to the most vulnerable while maintaining a momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda with sustainable development and the SDGs (sustainable development goals,” Trudeau admits. “Canada is here to listen and to help.”

This 2030 plan, it turns out, directly overlaps with the new world order agenda of Pope Francis, who not only wants global socialism but also coronavirus “vaccines for all.”

As we edge nearer towards this new world order, society is only going to become more chaotic and discombobulated. To keep up with the latest, check out Collapse.news.

Joe Biden uses same language as Trudeau in pushing great reset “build back better” scheme

As video of Trudeau’s admissions concerning this global blueprint for humanity went viral on social media, many who had never even heard the words “great reset” began to research it, discovering the horrors that await the planet under the guise of “remediating” an alleged “pandemic.”

“Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (part of the United Nations network) says the Fourth Industrial Revolution (part of the Great Reset agenda) will ‘lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity,” wrote one Twitter user who did a little digging into the subject matter.

“Schwab knows: 1. Neoliberalism is ‘done’ because the parasitic Ponzi scheme is collapsing,” wrote another. “2. Unless the ‘parasites’ crack down, they’ll lose control. 3. ‘The Great Reset’ is the plan for the final overthrow of democracy. But he talks about ‘trust’ because that’s what deceivers do.”

There remains debate over whether or not the plandemic was, indeed, planned in advance as Event 201 would suggest, or if it was merely capitalized upon by the globalists. In either case, it is certainly being used to advance an evil agenda.

Joe Biden, as you may recall, has also launched a “build back better” campaign that echoes Trudeau’s new world order language in support of a great reset. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson also launched his own identical “build back better” initiative, suggesting that all of these globalists really are “in this together.”

“In the text of his ‘Great Reset’ book, Schwab calls for global leaders to seize the opportunity presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to remake society in their image and declares the world will ‘never’ return to normal – even though the disease itself does not ‘pose a new existential threat’ to humanity,” reports RT.

“Trudeau, Biden, Johnson, and other powerful figures like the UK’s Prince Charles have lent their support to the program in recent months, declaring the Covid-19 pandemic represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine society.”

Sources for this article include:

Brighteon.com

Canada.ca

NaturalNews.com

NaturalNews.com

RT.com

NaturalNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-17-trudeau-covid19-opportunity-great-reset.html