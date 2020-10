‘NO-MASK’ RESTAURANT REBELS AGAINST NEWSOM





The Highwire with Del Bigtree

October 30th, 2020.

Restaurant owner Tony Roman, of Basilico’s Restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA,

not only decided to never shut down, but doesn’t allow people with masks to enter the premises. Surprisingly, his restaurant has remained packed despite a direct challenge from CA Governor Gavin Newsom and the liquor board. With liberty and freedom at stake, Tony is laying it all on the line.