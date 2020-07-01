No Mask? That’ll Cost you Up To $500 in This American City

Red Right Patriot – by Paul Duke

America is in a tough spot at the moment, as the coronavirus crisis begins to boil over once again.

The second wave of COVID-19 is definitely upon us as we speak. Experts are warning now that we could see up to 100,000 new cases per day if we don’t work diligently to get this under control.

Still, there is no vaccine or widely accepted treatment for the illness, and so we will have to rely on social distancing when we can, and personal protective equipment when we can’t. A large percentage of those who have spread the virus have done so unknowingly and without symptoms.

In this regard, medical experts have tried in vain to compel Americans to wear masks while out in public.

Florida authorities are done asking nicely about it.

Amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County, the mayor of Miami Beach announced Monday the city would begin issuing fines to those who ignore rules requiring the use of facial coverings indoors and outside if social distance cannot be observed. The city’s new crackdown does not go as far as its neighbors across the bay in the city of Miami, which requires the use of masks at all times in public except for when exercising, eating or working outdoors or by very young or medically vulnerable groups. You can still walk your dog along the street, for example, but you’ll need your mask on if you chat with a neighbor along the way. Violating Miami Beach’s rule may earn you a verbal warning, and subsequent violations will lead to a $50 fine. That’s less than the announced fines in Miami, which start at $50 but can increase to $500 for a third offense.

The this second wave of illness coming hard and fast, there is no telling just how many American cities will take a similar route.

