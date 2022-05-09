No matter what weird language Biden prefers, today is still Mothers’ Day

American Thinker – by Laramie Seven

The word “mother” is being erased by the federal government, in accordance with the executive order that President Biden signed on his first day in office on January 20, 2021. Along with other sexed words (father, brother, husband, wife, daughter, son), the edict “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation” is leading to the elimination of traditional terminology.

The proliferating bastardization of the language would be laughable if it weren’t so insulting:

Birthing parents

Childbearing people

Gestational carriers

Bodies with vaginas

Menstruators

Postnatal people

People with a uterus

The Ministry of Truth (AKA the new Disinformation Governance Board that has been created under the Department of Homeland Security) no doubt will be helping us all get used to the new usage.

As George Orwell observed, “if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.”

