‘No more masks’: Disgruntled parents shut down Utah school board meeting over K-12 mask order

The Granite School District Board of Education had to cut its Tuesday meeting short when about 40 protestors erupted into chants of “no more masks!” During the meeting, the board was seeking public comment on K-12 mask requirements in the district.

When Utah state Sen. Kathleen Riebe tried to thank the teachers, since it was teacher appreciation day, she was booed off the podium. A parent then approached the podium to say: “You let a senator come up here and speak in the name of my children who you guys are abusing? Are you serious?” That only riled up the crowd.

At another point, the board tried to end the public comment section of the meeting, but a man yelled “Remember this day! Remember this day!” Then, the man gestured with a sheet of paper, yelling to the crowd that, “This is the truth about masks in the state of Utah! What they’re telling you about masks is a lie!”

Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox lifted the state-wide mask mandate on April 1st. Vaccinations have also been going to Utahns over the age of 16 since March.

A spokesperson for the district reportedly said that police were eventually called to the scene. “Granite School District fundamentally believes and encourages a diversity of opinions when shared in respectful and civil manner [sic] and will continue to encourage civil discourse as a model for the children for which we have stewardship over,” the spokesperson said. “We applaud the efforts of law enforcement in keeping our employees safe and de-escalating the situation.”

