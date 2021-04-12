3 thoughts on ““No one is safe”

  2. Her day is coming just like the rest

    Such naked arrogance and belief that they have won already when not a single shot has even been fired yet by the people who actually matter and the people they actually fear

    Fascinating

    We ain’t Australians mthrfkrs

    Keep it a coming…!

