“No Soul, No Free Will.” – The End of Humanity?

Sep 23, 2021
“The idea that humans have free will, or a soul — these are over!” Technocrats have not just declared war on humanity, they have declared victory in that war. From your vote in the election, to your diet, to your medical choices, these are no longer your decisions to make as the elites openly celebrate that they now know better and exercise near perfect control over our lives. We still have the opportunity to NOT comply en masse with this rewrite of humanity — but we must be ALL IN, RIGHT NOW.