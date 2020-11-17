“No, This Is Trump”: Georgia Recount Auditor Claims Multiple Trump Ballots Fraudulently Called For Biden

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

A GOP recount observer in Georgia claims that several ballots recorded as Biden were actually votes for Trump, and workers conducting the recount became angry when he reported what was happening to elections officials.

The insider told Project Veritas, “The second person was supposed to be checking it right, three times in three minutes she called out Biden,” adding “The second auditor caught it and she said, “No, this is Trump.””

“Now, that’s just while I’m standing there. So, does the second checker catch it every time? But this lady in three times in three minutes from 2:09 to 2:12 she got three wrong.”” he continued, adding “They were calling their bosses. They were pointing at me…”

Watch:

BREAKING: Georgia Recount Auditors Call Multiple Ballots For @JoeBiden That Were Actually Marked For @realDonaldTrump “The second person was supposed to be checking it right, three times in three minutes she called out Biden.”#RiggedRecounts pic.twitter.com/ldvbCXXn0b — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hit back against claims that he facilitated an unfair, illegal ballot count. He’s also been accused of trying to skip the manual recount altogether, and initially “wanted to just rescan the bar codes & be done with it.”

BREAKING: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger initially did not want to order a hand recount but "wanted to just rescan the bar codes & be done with it," said a source who discussed the recount w him. Under the state's new Dominion system, ballots r embedded in QR codes — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 16, 2020

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/no-trump-georgia-recount-auditor-claims-multiple-trump-ballots-fraudulently-called-biden