NO to Merck’s new COVID pill





Tulsi Gabbard Published December 3, 2021

The FDA absolutely should not approve Merck’s experimental COVID pill molnupiravir. The drug works by encouraging VIRUS MUTATIONS which could result in “escape mutations” being unleashed on the world—i.e. a new pandemic. Proponents claiming that the benefit outweighs the risk are self-serving and shortsighted. Remember, they gave similar reassurance regarding “gain of function” research—which may very well have led to present pandemic. There are already more effective treatments like monoclonal antibodies that don’t pose such risk.