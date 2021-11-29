November 29, 2021
“Police won’t enforce the mandates!” … but they won’t need to, as groceries and fuel are being withheld from those who fail to get their shots in Aurangabad, India. As Henry Kissinger warned, “Control food, and you control people.” Christian breaks down this development and the plan to incrementally restrict access to food and basic services everywhere. Protests aren’t helping; instead, build gardens, new healthcare, energy, and communications systems, and GET OFF the toxic systems of control. FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/…
One thought on “No Vax, No Food/Fuel in India – Food Withheld to Force Vaccinations”
What’s that little 4-second utterance that Christian affirms @4:55? Oh that’s right, he would “Never advocate for violence in ANY situation.” Gee, thanks Chris. Sure, we’ll do your fighting for you. Just sit back and grow lettuce. Kumbaya.
