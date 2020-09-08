There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today.
We have been up all night watching a wildfire and I’m just not up to it.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today.
We have been up all night watching a wildfire and I’m just not up to it.
5 thoughts on “No Word From the Trenches today”
Sorry to hear about the fires. Stay alert and safe, we will be praying for a hedge of protection around you.
Henry, hope n prayers u guys stay safe and out of fire zone.
my stomach is in a knot…keeping you both in my thoughts
You and Laura stay safe and watch your six.
In moments like this all else falls to the background as the safety and well-being of loved ones becomes the major concern and priority. Henry and Laura, this can’t be an easy time for you. I’m sending love and prayers for you guys and your family and safe passage for all.
.