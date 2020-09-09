No Word From the Trenches today

There will be no broadcast of the Word From the Trenches today.

We are working on trying to get information on the wind shifts. A lot of people have already evacuated the town. We do not want to leave, but the private corporate forest service is deliberately holding back information crucial for making the right decision. We are working on getting around them.

We called the Klamath Fire District and they refused to give us the frequencies so we can hear what is going on on the ground with the fire crews. This used to be public information, but it seems they changed the frequencies and it must be private corporate information, as we pay for the whole f-king thing. The forest service corporation is deliberately putting people’s lives in danger.

I know this land like the back of my hand. If I know how the crews are maneuvering in reaction to the wind shifts, I could make an educated decision as to whether I should stay or go. These mother f-kers no longer work for us and they are making it clear and again, putting lives in danger. They will all be tried and hanged as the traitors they are when we the people finally get up off our asses and assert our authority.

The Bill of Rights is the Republic, death to the international corporate mafia, we are going to kick their asses.