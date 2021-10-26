7 thoughts on “Noam Chomsky says the “right response” to The Unvaccinated is “to insist that they be isolated” from society

    1. Too many are under his spell. The Great Communist Influencer. Every word from him is another ‘brick in the wall’ for the Tel Aviv Control Center.

      .

      Reply

  2. MEANWHILE GOV,COM IS PUSHING TO APPROVE VACCINATIONS FOR 5 TO 11YR OLDS!!!! SOON!!!! WWTTFF!!!! WHEN WILL THIS FCK MADNESS END??? YOU SON OF A B*TCHES I WILL BE THERE TO STOP YOU!!! FCK U!!!@

    Reply

  4. chomsky, the never ending controlled opposition embodiment of the self-hating kike to instill credibility in his role to save the lying murderous tribe.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*