“Nobody Needs to Die” – Frontline Doctors Storm D.C. Claiming “Thousands of Doctors” are Being Silenced on Facts and Treatments for COVID

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

America’s Frontline Doctors stormed into Washington D.C. today to host their first annual White Coat Summit on Capitol Hill to combat the misinformation and propaganda on COVID being fed to the American people through the corporate media, while successful treatments against COVID are being censored by Big Tech.

They held a brief press conference first that was sparsely attended, and where impassioned doctors, all of whom deal directly with COVID patients, claimed that the American people were being deceived, and that “nobody needs to die” from COVID, because all them are successfully treating COVID patients with effective cures that are being censored for political reasons.

The purpose of this summit from their website:

American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural White Coat Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear. If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.

One of the speakers at the press conference today was Dr. Stella Immanuel from Houston, Texas. She stated that she studied medicine in Nigeria where she used Hydroxychloroquine for malaria patients, and is therefore very experienced with this medication, and that she has now treated over 350 COVID patients in Texas with Hydroxychloroquine, and none of them have died.

I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, all people. My oldest patient is 92. The result has been the same. I put them on Hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they are all well. For the past few months I have taken care of over 350 patients with not one lost one. Not a diabetic, not somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody with asthma, not an old person. We’ve not lost one patient! And, on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know, on Hydroxychloroquine, for prevention. None of us have gotten sick. I came here to Washington D.C. to tell America, nobody needs to die! I’m upset! Why am I upset? Because I see people who cannot breathe. I see parents walk in, I see diabetics sitting in my office, knowing (thinking) that this is a death sentence! And they can’t breathe! And I help them, and I tell them it’s going to be OK. You’re going to live. And we treat them, and they live. None have died!

When are you going to wake up, America, and realize that you are fearing the wrong thing! You do not need to fear COVID, you need to fear our political medical leaders who are complicit with MURDER!!

And Hydroxychloroquine is not the only successful treatment. There are non-drug treatments as well that have seen success and been censored, such as IV Vitamin C therapy and Ozone therapy. See:

Watch the entire press conference, which is being heavily censored. Brietbart News was one of the few organizations that showed up and streamed this to their Facebook Page. Let us know if it disappears, and we will provide it on an alternative platform.

