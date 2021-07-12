NON-COMPLIANT MOVIE by KrisAnne Hall

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



ThePlan2020

July 11th, 2021.

The “Non Compliant Movie” verbalizes what the compliant and complacent masses have been indoctrinated and vaccinated with. In its purest form the continual incremental re-interpreting of our constitution is analogous to the Federal Government testing the citizen sheep willingness to be controlled by edict to wear a mask and take a vaccine

KrisAnne was born and raised in St. Louis, MO and began her career as a biochemist, Russian linguist for the US Army, and a prosecutor for the State of Florida. KrisAnne also practiced First Amendment Law for a prominent national non-profit Law firm.

“You will be inspired to fight the good fight for freedom! You will be stirred deep in your soul to know who you probably never knew you were as an American and as a Patriot, fully endowed to do your duty for our children, our grandchildren, and as many generations as there are yet to come. We exist according to the will of our sovereign Creator God and may He find faith on this earth upon His return. May we hold these truths both self evident and dear until the day of His coming, and may we protect those truths with all the power we have been afforded by Him –

Stephanie Smith