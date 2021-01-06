Posted: January 6, 2021 Categories: Pics North Haven Connecticut 39 degrees windy and chilly headed for New Hampshire 10:45 a.m. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “North Haven Connecticut 39 degrees windy and chilly headed for New Hampshire 10:45 a.m.”
Mark;
Where in New Hampshire?
Merrimack
Mark
125 plus miles from my abode
So beautiful in these parts, forecast looks good, you must be north
In my world thats fairly close, i gotta cut out if here early in the morning, god knows where, I just don’t want to get stuck in freak weather. It gets nasty in this area, should be ok though.
ever been to DC?
Ha, I was up there yesterday! Seabrook, New Hampshire. I go there every Tuesday from Philly. I HATE Connecticut. I can’t stand how people drive in that state. I’ve literally gone an hour out of my way just to go around that state.