6 thoughts on “North Haven Connecticut 39 degrees windy and chilly headed for New Hampshire 10:45 a.m.

    1. So beautiful in these parts, forecast looks good, you must be north

      In my world thats fairly close, i gotta cut out if here early in the morning, god knows where, I just don’t want to get stuck in freak weather. It gets nasty in this area, should be ok though.

      Reply

  3. Ha, I was up there yesterday! Seabrook, New Hampshire. I go there every Tuesday from Philly. I HATE Connecticut. I can’t stand how people drive in that state. I’ve literally gone an hour out of my way just to go around that state.

    Reply

