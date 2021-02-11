[Not All] Americans Plan On Being Slaves Long After COVID Is “No Longer A Threat”

In a new report, Americans are said to be willing to kneel in slavery to the ruling class long after the “threat” of COVID-19 is gone. Many will continue to be obedient to their masters, lick the hand that feeds them, and wear the ritualistic shame muzzle for the foreseeable future.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center polled more than 2,000 people across the country and found that most of those surveyed are OK with continuing many pandemic protocols for public health, even when COVID-19 is no longer a major threat. That includes wearing the shame muzzle.

The survey was actually indicative of the ability to control and manipulate the public without actually having to use the physical chains of slavery. The survey specifically found the following:

72 percent of people still plan to wear masks in public.

80 percent will avoid crowds.

90 percent will frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

The oppressive slave state rulers “hope” they have convinced people to hand over their liberties for a false sense of security.

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who helped conduct this survey says he’s “hopeful” that people will consider wearing masks during cold and flu season in the future. “I’m hopeful that our experience with the flu this year is enough of a learning and teaching moment that more people understand the impact we can make if we approach flu season differently in the future,” he says.

The ruling class is laughing at us and the chains we’ve fastened around our own necks. They didn’t even have to lift a finger. People have become willing sheep.

Some are waking up, however. It is just a ridiculously slow process right now. Stay aware and use discernment.

