Not Making Headlines – Trump Supporters Pulled Protesters Away from the Capitol Building When They Started Damaging It – Who Were These People?

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Trump Supporters at the Capitol yesterday’s event in Washington DC told people to stop damaging property. For some reason Big Media doesn’t want to report this.

Yesterday after the President spoke in Washington, the million or so followers of the President marched to the Capitol. This is when some individuals in the crowd started damaging the Capitol building. When this occurred, the Trump supporters in the crowd starting yelling at them and telling them to stop. Former New York City Police Chief noted this in a tweet:

President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

Trump supporter Melissa Tate also reported this event:

Yes! Trump supporters tried to stop breaking of windows more than once —even ended fighting with them. I was there watching n taping! pic.twitter.com/Ah0klHv4Fw — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

