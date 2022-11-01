NEW: Longer video provided by activist at scene shows incident in El Paso yesterday where Border Patrol agents fired pepper balls at a group of Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S.
CBP says a thrown rock injured one agent, & another was assaulted with a flagpole. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/t7FrGjnAtb
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 1, 2022
Fake news: They were NOT firing “rubber bullets”. And the video clip doesn’t show what happened prior…the crowd throwing rocks at agents. Agents were using pepper ball launchers which are designed to disperse large crowds of unruly people. Facts matter, so does the whole story. https://t.co/bADyok0o8D
— Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 31, 2022
One thought on “Not only storming the border, but WITH THEIR NATION’S FLAG!!!”
So now they’re comin’ with their flag!! That’s like sayin’ “Here To Conquer,” isn’t it?
Every day the border crisis becomes more of a farce with both sides playing out their parts as directed. Will the real border-protectors please stand up? Oh yeah, that’s all of us. Everybody standing?
If we can’t be there physically, many are fighting their own version of a border crisis right where they are. Any crossing of the border of our inalienable and unalienable rights is what needs standing up to and fighting against.
.