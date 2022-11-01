Not only storming the border, but WITH THEIR NATION’S FLAG!!!

NEW: Longer video provided by activist at scene shows incident in El Paso yesterday where Border Patrol agents fired pepper balls at a group of Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S. CBP says a thrown rock injured one agent, & another was assaulted with a flagpole. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/t7FrGjnAtb

Fake news: They were NOT firing “rubber bullets”. And the video clip doesn’t show what happened prior…the crowd throwing rocks at agents. Agents were using pepper ball launchers which are designed to disperse large crowds of unruly people. Facts matter, so does the whole story. https://t.co/bADyok0o8D

— Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 31, 2022