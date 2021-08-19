2 thoughts on “Nothing can stop what is coming!

  1. look up Cayman Chemical
    look up Trade Name SM-102
    Read the entire document .its an MSDS sheet
    its a chemical that is shown to exist in at least the Moderna jab

    been nice knowing anyone that took it

    Reply

    1. “But it’s being reported in the media that the Moderna vaccine has a higher efficacy than the Pfizer vaccine!”

      All these lethal injections are highly efficient at killing those stupid enough to take them.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*