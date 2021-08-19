August 17th, 2021.
SW Ohio school board meeting. I told them what the jabs were going to do to them. It was if I had said nothing. Masks were reinstituted for all people inside all buildings on this night as well. Tyrants. Mass non-participation, permanently, is the only way.
2 thoughts on “Nothing can stop what is coming!”
look up Cayman Chemical
look up Trade Name SM-102
Read the entire document .its an MSDS sheet
its a chemical that is shown to exist in at least the Moderna jab
been nice knowing anyone that took it
“But it’s being reported in the media that the Moderna vaccine has a higher efficacy than the Pfizer vaccine!”
All these lethal injections are highly efficient at killing those stupid enough to take them.