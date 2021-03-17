‘Nothing Left To Lose’: CA Restaurant Reduced To Using Generator After City Cuts Power For Defying Health Order

A restaurant in California is resuming business by using a generator after a Los Angeles County judge ruled the city government could cut off their power for defying a public health order by remaining open.
Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill in Burbank, California, plans to stay open despite intense pressure from local authorities, according to local Fox 11.
“This morning due to Barfly Inc., Tin Horn Flats, continuing to remain open in defiance of the Temporary Restraining Order issued on March 8, 2021, the Los Angeles Superior Court authorized the City of Burbank to disconnect the electricity to Tin Horn Flats’ property after giving 24-hours’ notice. The court did not provide permission to padlock the doors at this time but continues to reserve such a remedy as a last resort,” the city said in a statement on March 12.
[UPDATE, MARCH 12, 2021]
Court Authorizes Electricity Disconnection for Tin Horn Flats
Read the full press release here: https://t.co/QuRYx5jr8i https://t.co/fHqzY4VAdx
— City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) March 12, 2021
