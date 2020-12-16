Nothing To See Here, Just NYPD Deploying A Dystopian Robotic Dog

Summit News – by Steve Watson

The NYPD is set to deploy a 70 pound robotic dog made by Boston Dynamics that is capable of opening doors and moving objects out of its path.

In fact, the ‘dog’, called Digidog, has already been used to apprehend a suspect, according to a report by ABC 7 News.

“This dog is going to save lives, protect people, and protect officers and that’s our goal,” NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit Inspector (TARU) Frank Digiacomo said.

“This robot is able to use its artificial intelligence to navigate things, very complex environments,” NYPD TARU’s Deepu John added.

Watch:

The robot dogs have been in development for years now, but we are starting to see them being embraced by law enforcement.

Indeed, this latest development will raise concerns that the machine could be used to enforce social distancing and mask wearing, as witnessed earlier this year in Singapore:

One of the creepiest and most dystopian things I've seen since the pandemic began: a terrifying camera-equipped remote-controlled robot patrols Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore to — for now — warn about social distancing. Look at the fear. Story: https://t.co/12QfT1mcyZ pic.twitter.com/hBGUhmC7N7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 8, 2020

The same ‘SPOT’ dog was deployed last year by Massachusetts State Police in live action situations to provide troopers with images of suspicious devices or reveal where suspects were hiding.

Video of MA State Police testing the dogs shows one of the robots opening a door, mirroring footage released previously by Boston Dynamics.

Boston Dynamics routinely releases slick videos of the machines in action: