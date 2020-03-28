AT&T gave me extra high speed data yesterday so I decided to update Koyote’s laptop. I started with updating Avast anti-virus which included Google Chrome. Google Chrome has just changed it’s policy which will be effective March 31, 2020. Chrome will now read whatever you type and change what you say to fit their paradigms if you do not remove this feature. Luckily the laptop gave me the chance to remove it immediately. Just a reminder: Do NOT automatically accept updates to policies with any company now! They are all changing in an attempt to control us.
Jill in OKC
3 thoughts on “Notice and Reminder to Trenchers”
Chrome just like everything else Google has is crap.
Thanks Jill
I almost never use Chrome anymore, mostly Opera or Firefox. I’d use Brave but it crashes way too often. Let me know of more private browsers and are not Chromium-based.
Could not post comments before. thanks Henry for fixing this!