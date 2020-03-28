Notice and Reminder to Trenchers

AT&T gave me extra high speed data yesterday so I decided to update Koyote’s laptop. I started with updating Avast anti-virus which included Google Chrome. Google Chrome has just changed it’s policy which will be effective March 31, 2020. Chrome will now read whatever you type and change what you say to fit their paradigms if you do not remove this feature. Luckily the laptop gave me the chance to remove it immediately. Just a reminder: Do NOT automatically accept updates to policies with any company now! They are all changing in an attempt to control us.

Jill in OKC