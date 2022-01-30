Nova Scotia outlaws support on highway for ‘freedom’ truckers days after massive protest

The Canadian province of Nova Scotia made it illegal for people to gather along a highway ahead of the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers that made their way across the country in protest of vaccine mandates.
The local government issued “a directive under the Emergency Management Act prohibiting protesters from blockading Highway 104 near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.”
The directive specifically states supporters of the Freedom Convoy and another protest, the Atlantic Hold the Line event, can’t gather along Highway 104, on the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border. The directive states that “allowing people to gather in those areas would put themselves and others at risk.”
“My message to anyone planning a blockade of a highway is — don’t do it,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said last week, according to the Toronto Star. “Nova Scotians have no patience for highway blockades and, personally … I have even less, so just don’t do it.”
Those who disobey face fines between $3,000 to $10,000, while corporations face fines between $20,000 and $100,000.
The order remains active under the province’s state of emergency, which has been extended every two weeks and currently runs until Feb. 6, CBC News reported.
The Freedom Convoy left from Vancouver for Ottawa last Sunday to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers, which took effect on Jan. 15. The Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates that roughly 15% of truckers in the country are not fully vaccinated, or about 16,000 truck drivers.
The organizers of the protest have called for the elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and others called for the removal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The spokesman of the convoy called the protest “impressive” last week, claiming it was more than 40 miles long. Guinness World Records show that the longest convoy recorded took place in Egypt in 2020, coming in at nearly 5 miles long.
Trudeau denounced the protest last week as composed of a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”
“What we are hearing from some people associated with this convoy is completely unacceptable,” he added.
The convoy made it to the Canadian capital on Saturday, when thousands of people were seen joining the protest in the city.
“I’m locked into my own country right now,” Tom Pappin, who is unvaccinated and joined the protest from just outside Ottawa, said. “I can’t go on a holiday. I can’t go to a restaurant, I can’t go bowling. I can’t go to a movie. You know, these are things that it’s just gotten out of control.”
Trudeau’s itinerary for the day usually says he is in Ottawa if he’s at home, but on Saturday it said “National Capital Region” amid a report he’s been moved to an undisclosed location, the Associated Press reported.
And so the government trial crackdown begins….in Nova Scotia.
Don’t back down to threats. It’s your country, Canadians! Time to take it back!
Well it looks like since Fox News can no longer hide this and can’t report the phoney “fair and balanced” good side of the story in the elites favor, they now have to desperately look for something negative to help spin it to the elites favor and are resorting to their textbook playbook by giving a psychological feeling of defeat and hopelessness in the people who are trying to take back their country.
FAT CHANCE!!!
Don’t back down NS
Show them who’s their boss and who the bitch is
Time for us all to stand for freedom and liberty
Even if it keeps all the politicians locked up in fear of we the people
Cut their pay , make em feel it
It’s now or never
Their next move is to make you all out to be the bad guys , because no trucking means no products
We were all told to stock up
Now you know why
Next , right here in the good ol USA
The people have really got them running, scrambling desperately. The bastards are issuing directives, threatening fines, pullin’ out every manner of tyrannical b.s. But the river won’t stop flowing. It keeps comin’ in glorious currents.
But the spin… OMG, OFF THE CHARTS. From Washington Post:
“Time and time again we learn the lesson, or at least come across it, that teaches us that rage-soaked antigovernment types can’t be reasoned with. This time around, the convoy has produced an incoherent ‘memorandum of understanding’ premised upon a misunderstanding of government and absurd demands. Of course, the memo should be ignored. It’s the product of a temper tantrum.”
“Canada’s response to the convoy should be a strict line of resistance that doubles down on, or in certain cases at least introduces, commitments to anti-hate resistance, pandemic supports, vaccine mandates and a media policy of refusing to platform, humanize, or, God forbid, glorify the convoy and its members beyond the bare necessity of speaking to their existence and outlining a program for pushing back.
“The Freedom Convoy is a regrettable movement that offers a reminder that open societies will produce protest movements — as they should. However, when those movements are toxic, they must be denounced and resisted.”
Gee, thanks WoPo. But guess what? Freedom can’t be ignored and neither can those who live it.
How convenient that some want to blame the Russians. “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” especially one that will help us go to war.
And lastly, Fk Joni Mitchell.
Remember that thing I said about their idea of tolerance, coexistence and peace? Now just understand that when the fines and other measures of pushback come, the people will have to choose. Either stop their protest, pay the fines or take this fight where it inevitably has got to go. I’m not trying to sound like doom and gloom. Just seeing it for what it is and learning from history so as not to repeat it.
Yes, and I remember. Besides yourself, Sam Whittemore keeps reminding me. 🙂
Great man!