November Auction for From the Trenches

Galen, Mary, and Swifty Lomax are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, November 19th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Galen, Mary, and Swifty Lomax for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
One Ounce Breakable Silver Round
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Parchment Replica of Battlefield Map of Revolutionary War from Historical Documents
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Galen
Parchment Depicting Weapons of the American Revolution
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Galen
Birth of the Bill of Rights
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Mary
Bill of Rights Flag
- Current Price: $10.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Boy Scouts Of America - The Bill Of Rights Comic Book Style Pamphlet - 1963
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Galen
The Remedy for Tyranny T Shirt, Size Large
- Current Price: $6.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Mary
The Remedy for Tyranny T Shirt, Size X Large
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Mary
The Remedy for Tyranny T Shirt, Size 2X Large
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Mary