Now De Blasio bribes kids! NYC will PAY children between the ages of 11 and 5 $100 each to get the COVID vaccine as city-run sites start giving the shot today: ‘That’s a lot of candy’

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City will begin paying children between the ages of five and 11 $100 each to get their COVID-19 vaccine as parents lined up to get their kids their first shot.

Earlier this week De Blasio announced that the city would begin vaccinating children ages five to 11 at city run sites starting Thursday and in schools on Monday after the FDA approved Pfizer’s two-dose shot.

A total of 300,000 vaccine doses have been ordered in a mad dash to vaccinate kids – even as controversy rages over whether the low-risk age group should get the jab.

De Blasio announced that following Wednesday’s final authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, city-run Covid vaccination sites will offer children ages 5-11 the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

There have been 680 pediatric, under 18, Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC, representing less than 0.1 percent of Covid deaths in the country.

In a press conference on Thursday, De Blasio confirmed that children will also be eligible for the $100 vaccine bonus first announced for adults who received the vaccine from June 30: ‘Everyone could use a little more money around the holidays’ and that it ‘buys a whole lot of candy.’

The city’s COVID vaccine incentive program includes a $100 pre-paid debit card with proof of first dose.

Children were already lined up to be vaccinated on Thursday afternoon at the city-run vaccination site at Essex Crossing 244 Broome Street.

Those who spoke to DailyMail.com included 11-year old Mia Taylor and her mom Tamara Jenkins. Mia told DailyMail.com: ‘I wanted to get it – now that I have it, I feel safer.’

Jenkins was planning to get her daughter vaccinated before hearing about the $100 incentive: ‘We didn’t know about the incentive until my husband texted “we’re gonna get $100.” That’s gonna be her candy money.’

‘I can’t wait for her and her friends to be able to get together with no swabs.’

Seven-year-old immunocompromised Paulo and his dad Sokio – who did not want give a last name – also lined up for the shot.

Sokio convinced his son to get vaccinated but Paulo will be the luckily one getting $100 richer.

‘I understand the hesitancy, especially in people of color communities, But I think science is great and people are working hard to make things safer,’ Sokio told DailyMail.com.

Paulo said it hurt: ‘Kinda more than a flu shot.’

Ellen Hollander-Sande, a nurse practitioner, brought her six-year-old son Jonah to get vaccinated.

‘I am thrilled, I couldn’t be more excited. we’ve been waiting a long time for this moment. I’m glad its finally here and it will keep him safe and keep others safe,’ Hollander-Sande told DailyMail.com.

She’s also using her position to encourage others to get their children vaccinated.

‘We all care about our kids and we want to do what’s safe for them. I do try to talk to other parents at my work about the vaccine,’ she said.

‘It’s been given a billion times over the world – they tested kids, they tested 12 to 15. The results from the younger kids is great. I just try to talk to people about what’s concerning then and address that.’

But her son Jonah wasn’t concerned: ‘He’s been very excited to get the shot. He’s been asking about it, waiting for it’

Jonah confirmed his excitement: ‘I’ve been counting the days!’

Hollander-Sande shared: ‘Before he was just quiet, a little shy in there, but he was pretty happy, doing jumping jacks and thrilled. Two of his cousins also got the shot today, so it’s a great day.’

