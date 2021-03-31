Now Facebook and Instagram ‘non-person’ Trump: Platforms ban ex-President’s interview with daughter-in-law Lara where he signals he will run for President in 2024

Facebook and Instagram have removed Donald Trump’s interview with his daughter-in-law Lara in another sign of the left-leaning Silicon Valley giant canceling the former president.

In the interview, Trump tore into social media and the mainstream media for suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, he criticized President Biden’s green agenda and railed against cancel culture which he said obliterates US culture.

It was for The Right View, Lara’s show. During the 18-minute interview, Trump also spoke about running for President again in 2024. Lara had been promoting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter beforehand.

At 9.26pm on Tuesday night, four minutes before it was due to be uploaded, Facebook emailed Lara’s team warning them that it would be removed if it went live. At 9.51pm, they emailed again to say that they’d taken it down.

Lara shared screenshots of the emails on Instagram afterwards. ‘And just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell’s 1984. Wow,’ she wrote alongside them.

Trump has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram since the January 6 riots, cut off from his supporters and unable to get messages to them in the way he did before.

In their email, the Facebook employee said that ‘content posted in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platforms (including new posts with President Trump speaking) and will be removed.

‘This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms and former surrogates’.

Trump’s interview with Lara is the first time he has been seen on camera since he left office. Until now, he has been phoning in to FOX News to share his opinions.

The social media giant has not responded to inquiries about taking the video down, and it has not made any public statement.

Trump supporters are irate and say it’s further proof of big tech trying to silence anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

During the 18-minute interview Trump talked about how Joe Biden ‘didn’t know where the hell he was’ when he fell down the stairs on Air Force One and how ‘boring’ Twitter had become without him.

He was asked whether his supporters could hope he will run for president again, he replied: ‘You do have hope, that I can tell you, you do have hope. We love our country, this country, we all owe a lot to our country, but now we have to help our country.’

Trump also criticized the situation at the border. pointing to the fact that many crossing the Rio Grande have explicitly stated that Biden was the reason they made the journey North.’Look at our borders, look what’s happening,’ Trump said.

‘We had the best southern border that we’ve ever had and in one day he said, “Everybody come up,” and and what’s going on now is something compared to what’s going to take place during the summer.’

Trump opened the chat by slamming Biden’s first two months in power after Lara asked about the debut White House press conference last week – a record-breaking 65 days after taking office.

‘Well I think the press conference is probably the least of it,’ Trump told his daughter-in-law. ‘People saw a lot of things happening long-prior to the press conference – and even the trip up the stairs – up and down, three times – there are a lot of things going on, so we’ll see what happens.

‘I hope he’s in good shape I hope he’s OK for the sake of the country.

Trump compared it to the media’s coverage of how he had walked ‘inch by inch’ down a ramp after a speech at West Point.

‘But they covered that for weeks, and this guy falls down three times, he couldn’t get up, the third time he didn’t know where the hell he was.

‘And it was not on the evening news, other than a couple of networks, but it wasn’t ABC, CBS, NBC, and it got almost no coverage. It’s incredible.’

Trump said it was a ‘sad situation’ because ‘we don’t have freedom of the press anymore.’

He also referred to how, during the campaign, Hunter Biden was not brought up by the media because that topic ‘was cancelled.’

During the election battle, the contents of an old laptop belonging to the president’s son including video and images of Hunter having sex and taking drugs.

It was dismissed by Biden supporters – and the pro-Democrat press – as having been handed to Trump’s campaign team by Russians, while there was never any denial that it was Hunter in the footage.

‘When they didn’t show any of that during the campaign – they just cut it out, like, cancelled I guess, you could call it cancel culture right – to me that was really the beginning, because it was bad it’s been bad for a really long time, it’s been fake for a long time,’ Trump said.

‘But it used to be fake where they’d come up and I’d come up and you’d fight and the public can believe one way or the other … but they didn’t bring Hunter up, it was just really cancelled.’

GEORGE ORWELL’S 1984 AND BECOMING AN ‘UNPERSON’ Orwell’s novel 1984 tells the story of a dystopian world where the state controls the people and anyone who disagrees with the party can be erased. In the novel when that happens, they become an Unperson. It means that every trace of the person has been wiped from public record – there are no photographs of them or videos, no mentions of their name and they are even wiped from the memories of friends and family. Critics say it is what the left is trying to do now to Trump. +10

The president claimed subsequent polls had shown it would have made a ten point difference in the election if the story had not been suppressed.

He said this had made him realise there was a ‘new phase’ in the cancel culture where the news media are refusing to cover certain subjects for political reasons and described social media as being ‘worse’ that the traditional press.

Trump later expanded on this ‘woke left’ theme, saying that the mob mentality was a disgrace to the United States which damaged its reputation internationally.

‘I think that they [America’s allies and adversaries] cannot believe what is happening,’ the president said.

‘Can you imagine China looking at us and they’re talking about Dr Seuss and that was like the big thing of the day – but it’s gone beyond Dr Seuss, they want to take down monuments to heroes, they want to obliterate our history.

‘Whether it is good or bad you learn from it, you have to learn from history and some is bad and some is good. I would say most of it’s good.

‘But they want to obliterate our past and what you have is you don’t have much of a country left.

‘I think China is very happy now and I think that Russia and a lot of other countries are very happy. They look at what is going on and they don’t believe it.’

Trump said that the social media giants were also bound up in this woke culture, telling Lara: ‘Twitter has gotten very boring, a lot of people are leaving Twitter.’

He referenced the possibility, which has been previously discussed, about his starting a new social media platform.

‘So I think there’s room for something and I bring a lot of people with me, so we’ll see,’ Trump said.

He added that he ‘loved’ how his team were now putting out press releases which he described as an ‘elegant’ solution.

Trump was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and numerous other social media sites in the wake of the Capitol siege.

