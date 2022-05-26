Now Get Ready For New Behavioral Vaccines

Great Game India

If anti-addiction vaccines are successful, a new problem may arise. The reality that this huge social epidemic could become a significant source of revenue for some of the same businesses is ethically wrong. But now the grim reality is that you have to get ready for new behavioral vaccines.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), emphasized the potential of “anti-addiction vaccines aimed at eliciting antibodies that block the effects of a specific drug” in its 2016 to 2020 strategic plan (read below).

Addiction is unquestionably a major issue, with opioid addiction leading the way, claiming the lives of more than 140 Americans every day, thanks in part to the widespread distribution of fatal fentanyl. Other drug addictions, such as meth and, of course, alcohol, have devastating and frequently fatal effects.

In a New England Journal of Medicine Special Report published in 2017, Drs. Nora D. Volkow, head of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and Francis S. Collins, then-director of the National Institutes of Health, called for scientists and industry to assist create opioid-specific vaccinations. The search for such treatments is still ongoing.

What is the mechanism of action of anti-addiction vaccines? In the case of heroin, according to Chemical and Engineering News, the vaccination “would stimulate a person’s immune system to produce antibodies that bind to heroin. The antibodies would block the drug from crossing the bloodstream into the brain, stopping the person from experiencing a high and preventing a relapse.”