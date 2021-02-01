7 thoughts on “Now I’m buried

    1. actually norm, they wanted heated to 55 degrees, ive got it heating this time. It chocolate I dont get it, but thats what it is.

      Reply

  3. Tomorrow, the top of my trailer is going to have 2 feet of powder on top off it. Feel sorry for the people behind me as I roll out. Its actually a ticket if the cop wants to be an asshole..

    Reply

        1. Oh shazam I feel for you
          We have not had much snow here this winter. In fact it has been a mild one so far but that is supposed to change beginning Thursday. Saturday night the forecast is for temps down to -20. I hate winter.

          Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*