Now MEXICO Worries About U.S. Border, Could Restrict Amid Coronavirus Fears

Talk about irony.

Mexico is mulling measures it may take with its northern border over fears that coronavirus will spread from the U.S., health officials said on Friday.

The country has has confirmed 16 cases of coronavirus with no deaths, while there are more than 1,800 cases in the United States, where 41 people have died.

Mexico’s deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said contagion from the United States is a threat, Reuters reported.

“Mexico wouldn’t bring the virus to the United States, rather the United States would bring it here,” he said at a news conference “The possible flow of coronavirus would come from the north to the south.”

“If it were technically necessary, we would consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance,” he said.

For his part, President Trump contends that the coronavirus only strengthens his argument that a wall is needed to secure the U.S. southern border.

“To this point, and because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to Coronavirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

What an odd turn of events. Now Mexicans are worried about coming to the U.S. Hilarious.

