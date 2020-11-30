Now that Election is Over Quack Dr. Fauci Says It’s OK to Open Schools After All

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Back in July Senator Rand Paul, who is a medical doctor, slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for failing to provide leadership on the closing of schools due to the coronavirus.

Senator Paul argued that spread of the virus is very low among young people and that America should send children back to school.

This was a scathing attack on the power-drunk Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

If you have just 2 minutes to spare… watch this right now. Rand Paul takes it to Dr. Fauci. Get kids back to school. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/enNz4DVoHd — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 30, 2020

On Sunday, now that the elections are over, Dr. Fauci suggested it is good to open the schools.

This man should be brought before a court of law.

Fauci has been wrong every step of the way.

Dr Fauci lied about the risk of coronavirus to kids in order to keep schools closed before the presidential election. Traumatized millions of kids. But these people wouldn’t stuff ballots? Get real.pic.twitter.com/ZYuqjujwRp — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 29, 2020

I told him this multiple times this summer. https://t.co/LspBtxtU6D — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 29, 2020

Here is a list of Dr. Fauci’s many mistakes, missteps and lies.

