For as long as I can remember, when freedom-loving Americans would gather in small groups to discuss world affairs, the question would come up, “How did the German people come to allow themselves to embrace totalitarianism the way they did?” Then, after a time of discussion about it, the group would always conclude by saying, “Thank God, this could never happen in America.”
As a small boy, I heard those discussions from my parents and their friends, who were part of “The Greatest Generation.” I heard it from my friends in college. And I heard it all of my adult life in churches, coffee shops and conference rooms all over America: “How could Germany let it happen?” And, “Thank God, it could never happen in America.”
Well, it IS happening in America—and all over the world at the same time. Due to their complete collapse into a state of fear and panic, most Americans seem oblivious to the fact that we are right now—RIGHT THIS VERY MINUTE—living in what could easily be the last days of freedom.
It happened in less than 30 days—and it is happening due to mass hyperbole and media manipulation. No, I’m not saying that the coronavirus is not real. Neither am I saying that people have not died from the virus. But I am saying that the fearmongering over the claim that corona has the potential to be a global pandemic akin to the Black Death is pure, unadulterated poppycock.
Read the rest here: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/3995/Now-We-Know-How-Germany-Let-It-Happen.aspx
3 thoughts on “Now We Know How Germany Let It Happen”
excellent insert into the article: https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
per Dr. John Ioannidis: Patients who have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 are disproportionately those with severe symptoms and bad outcomes. As most health systems have limited testing capacity, selection bias may even worsen in the near future.
The one situation where an entire, closed population was tested was the Diamond Princess cruise ship and its quarantine passengers. The case fatality rate there was 1.0%, but this was a largely elderly population, in which the death rate from Covid-19 is much higher.
Dr. Yoram Lass: …there is a very good example that we all forget: the swine flu in 2009. That was a virus that reached the world from Mexico and until today there is no vaccination against it. But what? At that time there was no Facebook or there maybe was but it was still in its infancy. The coronavirus, in contrast, is a virus with public relations.
Whoever thinks that governments end viruses is wrong.
each of the twelve make salient points
also from the article: https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/25/inaccurate-virus-models-are-panicking-officials-into-ill-advised-lockdowns/
one definition of simulation: a sham object : counterfeit (from M-W dictionary)