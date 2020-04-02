Now We Know How Germany Let It Happen

Chuck Baldwin

For as long as I can remember, when freedom-loving Americans would gather in small groups to discuss world affairs, the question would come up, “How did the German people come to allow themselves to embrace totalitarianism the way they did?” Then, after a time of discussion about it, the group would always conclude by saying, “Thank God, this could never happen in America.”

As a small boy, I heard those discussions from my parents and their friends, who were part of “The Greatest Generation.” I heard it from my friends in college. And I heard it all of my adult life in churches, coffee shops and conference rooms all over America: “How could Germany let it happen?” And, “Thank God, it could never happen in America.”

Well, it IS happening in America—and all over the world at the same time. Due to their complete collapse into a state of fear and panic, most Americans seem oblivious to the fact that we are right now—RIGHT THIS VERY MINUTE—living in what could easily be the last days of freedom.

It happened in less than 30 days—and it is happening due to mass hyperbole and media manipulation. No, I’m not saying that the coronavirus is not real. Neither am I saying that people have not died from the virus. But I am saying that the fearmongering over the claim that corona has the potential to be a global pandemic akin to the Black Death is pure, unadulterated poppycock.

Read the rest here: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/3995/Now-We-Know-How-Germany-Let-It-Happen.aspx