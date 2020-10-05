Nunes Suggests Shutting Down Intel Agencies Until They Turn Over ‘Smoking Gun’ Trump Information

Daily Caller – by Chuck Ross

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday suggested shutting down U.S. intelligence agencies if they refuse to turn over information they collected on Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes said that he is aware of intelligence he described as “smoking guns” that should be declassified and released to the public.

“Every Republican senator and member of Congress should be saying…we want every damn bit of evidence that every intelligence agency has or it’s maybe time to shut those agencies down,” said Nunes.

Nunes was discussing a memo from John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, released this week through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

