Nurse Kristi Simmonds – Agonizing Pain, Neurological Issues, Spasms from COVID Vaccine

Nurse Kristi Simmonds received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 19. Within minutes, the frontline nurse of 17 years, collapsed and had to receive emergency treatment.

A full month later, her family released this video showing Kristie as she is to this very day. It is horrifying to watch.

If YOU are thinking about getting a COVID “vaccine” just remember, it is NOT a “vaccine.” It has no elements of any “novel coronavirus” in it.

In fact, what the pharmaceutical companies are CALLING a “vaccine” is man-made, messenger RNA (mRNA) which, upon entering a human body, makes physical changes to our DNA.

Those changes are __thought__ to “train” our bodies to look for and fight the spike protein on coronavirus. But the thinking is not always the reality. As this man-made messenger RNA makes changes to human DNA, bad things start happening to some people.

Those things are IRREVERSIBLE. Changed DNA cannot be unchanged.

So before you let anyone jab YOU with this so-called “vaccine” you’d better take a good, hard look at what the vaccine has done to this woman.

