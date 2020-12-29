Nurse Tiffany Dover Pontes is DEAD, confirmed, check for yourself on Ancestry

vaccinewars

December 28th, 2020.

May her death not be in vain, but to warn others of the danger of the vaccine. For a virus which has cures and even without cures has over a 99% survival rate for most people. Healthy young people are more likely to die of a lightening strike.

MORE PROOF:

someone created YouTube channel two days ago, 18.12.2020 by Tiffany Dover name

here is original video from year 2016 with sound

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDDn5_x92FA

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZM3SWozuGCOHH6o9-8jyuQ REMOVED !!!!

there is this 5 year old video without sound

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n97kYr4n6nM REMOVED !!!!