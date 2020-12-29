December 28th, 2020.
May her death not be in vain, but to warn others of the danger of the vaccine. For a virus which has cures and even without cures has over a 99% survival rate for most people. Healthy young people are more likely to die of a lightening strike.
MORE PROOF:
someone created YouTube channel two days ago, 18.12.2020 by Tiffany Dover name
here is original video from year 2016 with sound
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDDn5_x92FA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZM3SWozuGCOHH6o9-8jyuQ REMOVED !!!!
there is this 5 year old video without sound
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n97kYr4n6nM REMOVED !!!!
6 thoughts on “Nurse Tiffany Dover Pontes is DEAD, confirmed, check for yourself on Ancestry”
Surely she’s aware of the skepticism regarding her possible death. She could come on the news, live, like she did when she took the shot, and put the rumors to bed. Perhaps she is dead because she has not done this. I’m still not certain. Gotta have it from the horses mouth so to speak. If she is dead, her husband must have been told to shut up. If it were me, I’d be pounding every news outlet till someone put me on to tell the world that the shot killed.
Can we stop with the ‘Where in the world is Tiffany Dover’ shit?
Call me a bitch or whatever but I don’t give a rat’s ass whether this ignorant nurse is alive or dead!
She voluntarily took a shot that had been revealed by numerous physicians around the world that this was not the typical vaccine and warning us to NOT take it. Even the FDA website stated neither ‘vaccine’ had been approved. It was given EUA, emergency use authorization. She had ten months to research this whole scamdemic as many others have done.
What is it about people that show so much concern for a woman who would without hesitation inject the kill shot into others?
I am way more concerned about the thousands of miscarriages that occurred in 2009-2010 following the flu shot that many pregnant women were convinced to take by nurses and doctors back the during the H1N1 scamdemic. A pregnant woman should NEVER receive ANY vaccine. And how about all the disabilities and deaths incurred around the world with ‘approved’ vaccines?
We already know this is a kill shot. There is a post at this site that states an elderly man died 2 hours after receiving the shot.
Vaccination is attempted murder. That’s the plan.
TIP: you better get used to dead people, because they will be all around you, the ones they kill and the ones we kill!!
This is weird https://web.archive.org/web/20201220083131if_/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZM3SWozuGCOHH6o9-8jyuQ
I think she’s going to appear on TV, alive and well, about a week after the entire “alternative news” is screaming about her death.
If she actually IS dead… I agree with Mary — Who cares?
She went on TV to help produce a pro-vaccine propaganda piece, and she got what she deserved for trying to deceive others into taking this poison into their veins.
It’s not so much about the individual victim. The reason some “care” is because IF she did in fact die, that adds fuel to the fire of exposing the danger of the shot, the lethality. “Vaccines skeptics,” as they label us are validated through the death of this young, though ignorant nurse. Even if she’s alive, on some level she already did a service, when her biology had such a strong reaction to the shot. We can call it a warning shot. Ha!!
We’ll never know the whole truth about all these incidents, but at least we get to call ’em as we see ’em.
.