Nurse Whistleblower: Hospitals Vaccinating Patients by Force Without Their Knowledge

Investment Watch

Since the Affordable Care Act came out, we are now — as nurses — required to ask every single patient when they come to the hospital if you’ve had your flu vaccine or your pneumococcal vaccine. If you say no to either one of those, in the computer, an order will generate that says we need to give you this vaccine. We don’t need to speak to a doctor…it’s hospital policy. It’s now health department policy that we now have to give you the vaccine.

Most of you done had your shots.

Investment Watch