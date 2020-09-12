Nursing Home Visits In California During Covid-19

Regarding the video below tweeted by Natalie F. Danelishen from Mises.org & her inability to see her grandmother, I know that’s a problem across the country. FYI for those facing similar restrictions in CA, California Department of Public Health AFL 20-22.4 (‘All Facilities Letter’) sent to all nursing homes mandated new visitation rights for families as of 8/25/20). If the nursing home violates your right to visit it is illegal . 👴🏻👵🏻🌈💙

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CHCQ/LCP/Pages/AFL-20-22.aspx

This doesn’t mean that nursing homes will allow or even inform families of these rights. if the nursing home doesn’t meet certain parameters for inside visits, the state of CA mandates outdoor visits. All of the details are on the AFL link above.

If the nursing home doesn’t cooperate you can file a complaint with the CDPH and /or with the County that the facility is located in. Sometimes the facility will claim that the county (such as Los Angeles) has implemented more strict visitation rules than the state has allowed.

You can find a great deal on this topic as well as help for California consumers at California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR.org). They are a group that I very highly recomnend. You can join their email list for updates.

CANHR helps consumers with a wide variety of every aspect of nursing home issues, but they started a new website just for this topic called visitationsaveslives.com. Excerpt:

“On June 26, 2020, the California Department of Public Health released a new policy regarding visitation that, for the first time since March, REQUIRES nursing homes to permit visitors for outdoor and indoor visits. Facilities with no current COVID-19 outbreak must permit outdoor visitation. Indoor visits must be permitted if a facility meets six criteria:

This is all tyrannical bullshit. pic.twitter.com/9dCYrazJKE — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) September 12, 2020

This is how I have to visit my grandma now. Through a window. First visit since march. She cried when she saw rose. All of this is just so unnatural and wrong. Grams has cancer, lost a leg….these are her last years. pic.twitter.com/gaaCS6SXwW — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) September 11, 2020

