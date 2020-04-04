Nursing Staff Battle With Nursing Home Administrator ‘Taking Away’ Their ‘Protective’ Gear

Shocking video out of Greenwich, Connecticut allegedly shows two nurses battling with their nursing home administrator as he’s seen taking away multiple boxes of “PPE” (personal protective equipment) and loading it into the back of his SUV.

A nurse that’s filming the scene shouts: “These are supplies we are supposed to be using for the virus, now it’s going out the building! It’s going into a car!”

“We have people with the virus in the building … they’re leaving us unprotected!” she says.

They are turning TF UP at my job. Nursing staff vs. Administration in a battle for PPE pic.twitter.com/1WeOXgejc1 — Nurse Bitch (@LikkleBITCH_) April 2, 2020

Another nurse is seen stopping the administrator and shouting, “I want to see what’s in the box!”

“Don’t touch me!” the administrator shouts back.

“How can you leave your staff unprotected and taking out supplies in times like this — to take somewhere else!” the first nurse shouts. “How can you do this!”

The administrator is seen filling his trunk with the alleged PPE and shutting the hatch.

“Okay, people in Connecticut, this is what’s happening to us at Greenwich, Connecticut! See that, gone… he took out all of the gowns, that’s crazy!” she says before the video cuts off.

The incident happened at RegalCare at Greenwich and appears to have been first posted on Facebook.

RegalCare released the following statement Friday on Facebook after the video went viral:

We are aware that there is a video circulating showing our administrator packing some supplies in his car. The comments on the video are completely inaccurate. Our employees hold themselves to very high standards at all times, notwithstanding during the tumultuous time of COVID-19. When concerns began arising about Coronavirus, our extremely dedicated Administrator took it upon himself to purchase extra supplies for his staff from his own personal money, out of concern that supplies would no longer be readily available. This was in addition to all the necessary PPE that management has been circulating throughout the building. The boxes are filled painting coveralls, NOT PPE, as evident by the labels on them and in the photos from the video below. His care and commitment to his entire team of staff has been above and beyond and at all times. We are absolutely astounded at the accusations posted online. Our Administrator has been working tirelessly around the clock to ensure the safety of his residents and employees alike. It saddens us to see the distortion of the truth. At this time, there are no reported cases in our facility, another untruth being spread. As always, we will be transparent about the health of our residents and provide the truth. Please check back here for updates, and do not rely on updates from any other source.

